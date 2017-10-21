Kedah Sultan happy KUIN will become IPTS soon

KUALA KETIL: The Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Sallehuddin Ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah has expressed his happiness on the setting up of Kolej Universiti Insaniah (KUIN) as a private higher education institution (IPTS) under the state government.

He said it was all the sweeter when the name of his elder brother, Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah had been immortalised at the institution which would later be known as Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah (UniSHAMS).

"I am thankful the aspiration of the late Sultan of Kedah to see the setting up of KUIN as an IPTS under the Kedah state government has been fulfilled by Allah and the name UniSHAMS immortalised," he said at the Declaration of Chancellor and 19th Convocation Ceremony of KUIN at Dewan Tuanku Permaisuri Hajah Haminah, KUIN, near here today.

KUIN has officially received approval for the setting up of a full university from the Ministry of Higher Education with the name UniSHAMS on Aug 11.

However, the registration of KUIN as a full university is expected to be realised latest by the end of the year after the conditions set were met.

At the ceremony, the Sultan was declared the new KUIN Chancellor to replace the late Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah.

The declaration was read by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah during the ceremony.

Also present at the ceremony was the Sultanah of Kedah, Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff.

The convocation ceremony saw the involvement of 1,169 graduates including those from Kolej Islam Antarabangsa Sultan Ismail Petra Kelantan and Kolej Universiti Islam Pahang Sultan Ahmad Shah which concluded their twinning programme with KUIN. — Bernama