- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
KL-bound MH1 rescheduled following problem with water system
Posted on 21 October 2017 - 03:01pm
Last updated on 21 October 2017 - 03:06pm
Last updated on 21 October 2017 - 03:06pm
KUALA LUMPUR: A Kuala Lumpur-bound Malaysia Airlines flight yesterday returned to London Heathrow airport due to a problem with the water supply system onboard.
According to a statement from the carrier, flight MH1 made the U-turn after an hour into the approximately 12-hour journey to the Malaysian capital.
Engineers were on standby to rectify the problem as soon as the Airbus A380 landed, the airline said.
''Due to airport curfew and crew flight duty period constraint, MH1 will be retimed to a new departure time, which will be advised soon,'' it said.
The airline apologised for the disruption to passengers' travel plans, saying it would assist with rebooking of flights for passengers with onward connections from Kuala Lumpur.
The carrier said passengers were provided accommodation in hotels near London Heathrow airport. — Bernama