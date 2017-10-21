KL-bound MH1 rescheduled following problem with water system

Posted on 21 October 2017 - 03:01pm Last updated on 21 October 2017 - 03:06pm

KUALA LUMPUR: A Kuala Lumpur-bound Malaysia Airlines flight yesterday returned to London Heathrow airport due to a problem with the water supply system onboard.

According to a statement from the carrier, flight MH1 made the U-turn after an hour into the approximately 12-hour journey to the Malaysian capital.

Engineers were on standby to rectify the problem as soon as the Airbus A380 landed, the airline said.

''Due to airport curfew and crew flight duty period constraint, MH1 will be retimed to a new departure time, which will be advised soon,'' it said.

The airline apologised for the disruption to passengers' travel plans, saying it would assist with rebooking of flights for passengers with onward connections from Kuala Lumpur.

The carrier said passengers were provided accommodation in hotels near London Heathrow airport. — Bernama