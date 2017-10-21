Malaysia captivates Japanese consumers through Aeon taste of Malaysia

Posted on 21 October 2017 - 04:48pm Last updated on 21 October 2017 - 05:37pm

TOKYO: Shoppers to the Aeon Makuhari Shintosin Mall, the largest shopping mall in Japan, were treated to a spectacular taste, sight and sound of Malaysia at the Aeon Taste of Malaysia Fair, held here, on Saturday.

The three-day fair which started on Friday was launched by Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (MDTCC) Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

It showcased a wide variety of products by Malaysia's homegrown brands such as Aeon private label, TopValue, Ayam Brand, Teh BOH, isotonic drink 100 Plus and Royal Selangor.

Visitors at the fair also had the opportunity to savour Malaysia's favourite food such as nasi lemak, roti canai and fresh coconuts.

The programme, which is into its fifth year, is a joint collaboration between Aeon Co (M) Bhd and MDTCC, aimed at supporting Malaysia SME to expand their market, especially halal food products to Japan.

Besides at Aeon Makuhari, AeonTaste of Malaysia Fair is held simultaneously at four other Aeon stores in Tokyo, namely Aeon Kasai, Aeon Shinonome, Aeon Style Himonya and Aeon Style Minamisuna.

A total of 219 food and non-food products by 30 Malaysian companies were showcased at the fair this time.

Apart from product sales and sampling, cooking demonstrations, visitors were also enthralled with Malaysia's multicultural traditional music and dances. — Bernama