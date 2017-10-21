MAS flight dumps fuel after toilet woes

Posted on 21 October 2017 - 10:25am Last updated on 21 October 2017 - 03:27pm

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysia Airlines flight en route to Kuala Lumpur had to make a turn back to London today due to malfunctioning lavatories, said Flight Alerts on Twitter.

It said the pilot of flight MH1 performed a U-turn over Belgian airspace after departing from London's Heathrow Airport at 8.36pm local time.

Flight Alerts, a Twitter account that monitors flight journeys across the world, said the Airbus A380 dumped fuel before landing safely at the airport.

"No water in the lavatories on board the aircraft forced it to return to London," said Flight Alerts in a tweet.