Najib confident of Captain Izham's capabilities to improve MAB

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak is confident Captain Izham Ismail, who has been appointed Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Malaysia Airlines Berhad will continue to work on improving the national carrier.

Najib said MAS is more than just an airline because it carries the country's name, image, and brand into space and across the globe.

"All the best Captain Izham Ismail, I am confident you will continue to work on improving MAS to become competitive, strong and profitable.

"Malaysia Airlines is more than just a carrier, it brings the #Negaraku name, image & brand into space and all over the world. Our pride." Najib said on his Twitter official page today.

In a statement today MAS said Izham, currently the chief operating officer, would take over the GCEO post on Dec 1, 2017 in the absence of Peter Bellew who is now on leave. — Bernama