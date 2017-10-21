NGOs advised to exercise caution when exposing secret societies

JOHOR BARU: Non-governmental organisations (NGO) have been urged not to be overzealous in exposing the activities of secret societies to avoid compromising their own safety.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed (pix) said NGOs should instead provide the information to the police, or to him personally for action.

"Information on the heads of the secret societies and so forth can be reported to the police and those dissatisfied with the police can report to me ... if there is evidence.

"NGOs should not be overzealous in getting political mileage, by making accusations which could threaten their own safety. Secret societies have strong networks and influence which could threaten others, so do not take the matter lightly, " he told reporters after a breakfast programme with residents of Taman Kobena, here today.

He was commenting on claims by the Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) that there were gambling activities in the country controlled by nine heads or 'dragons' recently.

PPIM also said it received threats from gambling syndicates after their information was disclosed by the association.

Nur Jazlan, who is also Pulai MP, said secret societies existed everywhere and the government was currently taking action against those involved although it was not easy as these societies were always looking for opportunities to continue their activities.

"The question is on NGOs making accusations without any evidence and I am advising such NGOs to be cautious because their safety can be threatened by the disclosure of such activities," he said.

Meanwhile, on Budget 2018 to be tabled on Oct 27, Nur Jazlan hoped the government would consider giving allocations to enforcement officers to utilise better technology by acquiring equipment and vehicles.

He said the Home Ministry (KDN) had already submitted the matter to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak for inclusion in the Budget.

"KDN is involved in enforcement and this is what the people call a weakness as it requires additional enforcement officers, technology and enforcement costs because every time an enforcement takes place, it will involve equipment, vehicle, overtime and other costs," he said. — Bernama