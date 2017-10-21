Pakatan Harapan to contest seven seats in Northern Sarawak

MIRI: Pakatan Harapan (PH) will contest seven parliamentary seats in northern Sarawak covering Bintulu, Miri and Limbang in the coming 14th general election (GE14).

PH Northern Sarawak election committee said the seven parliamentary seats the pact would be contesting are Bintulu, Hulu Rajang, Sibuti, Miri, Baram, Limbang and Lawas with the target of winning three seats out of seven.

"We will face the Barisan Nasional (BN) one to one," the committee said in a statement here today.

The committee comprises DAP's Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Chooon who is the committee chairman and his two deputies, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah)'s Thor Danial and PKR's Dennis Along.

With the exception of the Miri parliamentary seat which is now under PKR, the incumbents for the other six seats are from BN. Sarawak has a total of 31 parliamentary seats.

Meanwhile, in ALOR STAR, the allocation of seats for PH which comprises Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), DAP, Amanah and PKR to face the GE14 is still at the negotiation stage.

PH deputy president Mohamad Sabu said there were a few more things that needed to be sorted out by the pact via negotiations.

He said this at a press conference after delivering his speech as Amanah president in conjunction with Amanah's 2017 National Convention here today.

The national convention is being held from Oct 20 to 22.

Also present at the convention was Pakatan Harapan and PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and PH president Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail. — Bernama