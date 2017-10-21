PAP urges Penang govt to set up technical committee to probe landslide tragedy

GEORGE TOWN: The People's Alternative Party (PAP) today urged DAP-led Penang government to set up a technical committee to determine the cause of the landslide at the construction site in Lengkok Lembah Permai here where 10 people were feared buried alive.

Describing the incident as a developmental catastrophe, PAP vice-president Rahmad Isahak said the public needed to know if it was caused by human negligence.

"Now is not the time to point fingers. Investigations should be carried out to determine whether the site was originally in the development zone and the engineering plan was according to the existing guidelines," he said in a statement.

Rahmad said the incident should serve as a lesson on giving approval to developers, especially for development projects near hill slopes.

In the 8.57am incident, three construction workers were killed, one rescued while 10 others are feared still buried in the landslide. — Bernama