Police detain farmer on suspicion of raping stepdaughter

KINABATANGAN: Police here yesterday detained a farmer suspected of raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter in Kampung Tongodon, Tongod.

Kinabatangan district police chief Supt A. Sahak Rahmat said the 47-year-old man was detained after the victim, accompanied by her mother, lodged a police report at the Tongod Police Station at 11.35am.

He said the victim claimed she was raped by her stepfather on the river bank of Kampung Tongodon since 2014, and the last was on Sept 1.

The victim told her mother about the rapes on Oct 1 when she was at her grandmother's house in Kampung Entilibon Tongod, he said in a statement today.

He said the victim was the fourth of five siblings and her mother married her stepfather in 2008 after she separated from their father.

A. Sahak said the man was detained under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code. — Bernama