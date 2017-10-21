Rescheduled Malaysia Airlines flight to arrive in KL tomorrow

Posted on 21 October 2017 - 07:20pm Last updated on 21 October 2017 - 08:25pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Rescheduled Malaysia Airlines flight MH1D will depart London at 5pm (local time) Saturday and arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 1.25pm on Sunday.

Originally MH1, the flight was rescheduled after it returned to London Heathrow airport on Oct 20 an hour into the approximately 12-hour journey due to a problem with the water supply system onboard.

The flight to Kuala Lumpur was operated by an Airbus A380 aircraft.

The airline apologised for the disruption to passengers' travel plans, saying it would assist with rebooking of flights for passengers with onward connections from Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama