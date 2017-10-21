Sad day for winning team at Digital Learning Innovation Award ceremony

PUTRAJAYA: Instead of feeling elated, four Kuching Polytechnic, Sarawak students felt a void as they were announced winners of the Digital Learning Innovation Award (eDOLA) 2017 ceremony as they were still coping with the loss of their supervisor who died six days ago.

The team's representative, Sarah Nabilah Abdul Rashid, 21, said the supervisor, Meor Shaiful Azuan Abd Said, 37, was supposed to have been with them to receive the award here tonight but had succumbed to an asthma attack.

"He died on Saturday, about two hours after discussing on our budget to travel here for the award ceremony.

"He was so excited to attend this ceremony and kept saying that whatever happened, we would receive the award together," she told reporters after the ceremony.

She said Meor Shaiful Azuan died in his family home right after leaving the Polytechnic, adding that the team was still grieving over the loss.

The team whose members included Mohamad Izhar Abdullah, 27, Shetie Rahmas Abdul Rashid, 19, and Abdillah Mazalin, 21, won first placing in the video category for e-micro content to take home RM1,000.

According to Sarah Nabilah, the win would not have been possible without the help and guidance of Meor Shaiful Azuan who had selected the team members from different courses.

At the event attended by Higher Education Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Mary Yap Kain Ching, Ungku Omar Polytechnic, Ipoh, Perak was announced the overall winner to take home the Best Digital Learning Achievement Award. — Bernama