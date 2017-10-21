S'gor lifts 2017 President's Cup

KUALA TERENGGANU: Selangor ended their nine-year drought when they again lifted the 2017 President's Cup after beating Terengganu in the second leg final match with a 2-1 aggregate at the Stadium Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah, here today.

The squad managed by Omar Ali had a two-goal advantage from the first-leg final against Terengganu at the Selayang Municipal Council Stadium on Oct 13.

Earlier, Terengganu through the player donning the number 7 jersey, Mohd Haidhir Suhaini scored in the 24th minute from a free kick just outside penalty box.

Terengganu, however, did not manage to increase the scoreline after numerous attacks on the Selangor goal when the final whistle was sounded.

Selangor, as the champion, took home RM150,000 in cash together with the gold medal while the runner-up, Terengganu received RM101,000 in cash and the silver medal.

Terengganu Menteri Besar, who is also President of the Terengganu Football Association (PBSNT), Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman gave away the prizes. — Bernama