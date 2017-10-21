Tg Bungah landslide: Najib expresses grief, prays for smooth rescue mission

Posted on 21 October 2017 - 07:20pm Last updated on 21 October 2017 - 07:40pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak today expressed his grief over the landslide incident in Tanjung Bungah, Penang, this morning.

"(I feel) Sad about the landslide in Tanjung Bungah. Hopefully, the search and rescue mission runs smoothly, let us pray together," Najib said in a note on his official Twitter account.

So far, three victims have been found dead, and one injured, while 10 others are still feared missing under the rubble at a construction site of an affordable housing project.

The incident was reported to have involved 14 victims comprising one local, as well as several Indonesian, Rohingya and Bangladeshi workers.

Search and rescue efforts are still underway. — Bernama