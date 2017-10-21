Those with secret society information can see me: Nur Jazlan

Johor Baru: Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said non-governmental organizations ( NGOs) who has the information of secret society can come to his office to meet him personally or contact the police.

He said, every country has many secret societies and the government would monitor them so they do not have to pose a threat to national security.

He advises NGOs should not be too keen on exposing them on the social media, " These secret societies have vast influence and networking that they may threaten the lives of people who tend to reveal them".

He said this while having breakfast with hawkers in Taman Kobena, Tampoi, today.

He responded to the allegation made by the Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) that a syndicate was using a 'nine-dragon system' to coordinate illegal gaming and immoral activities in the nation.

He said, police and MACC have arrested some members of the secret societies from time to time and some have been brought to court.

He said, sometimes police failed in prosecution because lack of evidence, such as the disappearance of witnesses and police are using the Prevention of Crime Act (Poca) and the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) to detain the suspects in some cases.

He invites those NGOs who have the information can come to his office or refer to the police.

Meanwhile, he revealed that home ministry also applies for a bigger allocation in 2018 budget for increasing enforcement personnel, technologies devices, and more enforcement costs.

On other matter, the Pulai MP said, young families, have felt the pressures of high cost living in the town area." They must put their priority on critical costs such as housing loan and food, and try to find out more source of income".