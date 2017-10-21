Young mother stranded in Indonesia wants to begin new life

SEPANG: Young mother Nurul Farhana Ahmad, 25, who returned to the country after disappearing for two years to follow her Indonesian lover is now determined to raise her child and begin a new life.

She and her 15-month old son, Askara Alfateh Ali, arrived at the Second Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA2) from Medan today.

The mother and son were accompanied by Sungai Besar Member of Parliament, Budiman Mohd Zohdi who succeeded in tracking down Nurul Farhana besides handling the documentation process to bring them home.

Nurul Farhana's return was greeted by her mother, Normah Yusof, 51, from Sekinchan who had waited outside the arrival hall today.

Nurul Farhana said that she had been living with her husband's auntie in Medan and had decided to contact her mother last month to inform her intention to come back home.

Normah told reporters that she was prepared to welcome back Nurul Farhana and her son and would forget the past.

Meanwhile, Budiman said that when he first saw Nurul Farhana several weeks ago, the woman looked depressed as she did not have money and was at a loss after her husband had left her.

"Nurul Farhana was met at a settlement in Batubara, about four hour's drive from Medan. I also wish to thank her husband's family in Indonesia for allowing me to bring back the mother and son after a discussion," he added.

Nurul Farhana disappeared two years ago after leaving for work at a dried cuttlefish processing factory in Sekinchan.

Her story caught the interest of Budiman when her mother appealed for help to bring her daughter home after receiving a telephone call from Nurul Farhana last month who complained that she was going through a very hard life in Indonesia and wished to return to Malaysia. — Bernama