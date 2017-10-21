Zulkarnain, new Eastern Region maritime director

Posted on 20 October 2017 - 10:16pm Last updated on 21 October 2017 - 11:34am

KUANTAN: Northern Region maritime director, Maritime First Admiral Zulkarnain Mohd Omar has been appointed as the new Eastern Region maritime director effective today.

Zulkarnain replaced Maritime First Admiral Datuk Mamu Said Alee who would go on retirement tomorrow.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director-general Maritime Admiral Datuk Zulkifli Abu Bakar was present at the handing over ceremony, held at the Eastern Region Maritime headquarters.

Zulkarnain joined MMEA in November 2005 after 26 years of service with the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) and assumed the position of Langkawi Maritime District 1 Enforcement chief on Nov 1, 2012.

Meanwhile, Mamu started his career with RMN on July 1, 1980, and after 28 years, he joined MMEA and was appointed Principal Assistant Director of the Maritime Crime Investigation branch and Director of Strategic Planning and International Relations.

He assumed his post as Eastern Region maritime director on Feb 2, 2015. — Bernama