198 kindergartens must be immediately repaired: Ismail Sabri

Malacca: The Rural and Regional Development Ministry is working to immediately repair 198 KEMAS kindergartens nationwide to ensure the safety of their building structures.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the ministry was focusing on security aspects such as rewiring and changing the roof.

"The 198 buildings are not at risk, but repairs should be made, including the roofs, rewiring, and other works, and we have asked Giatmara to assist us," he told reporters after attending a national-level KEMAS kindergarten event at the Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Malacca (Utem), Durian Tunggal here today.

Also present were the Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron, Kemas director-general, Datuk Amiruddin Ariffin and Utem vice-chancellor Professor Datuk Dr. Shahrin Sahib.

Ismail Sabri said the extent of repairs was subject to the amount allocated by the government and the ministry was hoping for a bigger allocation in the 2018 budget so that the repairs could be carried out faster.

On the education provided by KEMAS, he said the level of education was of quality as it had been accorded the 'Trusted Brand of The year 2017' at the Asian level in the early child education category by Reader's Digest. — Bernama