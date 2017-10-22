900 English teachers to attend language seminar

SIBU: More than 900 English language teachers throughout Sarawak will attend a three-day seminar in an effort to enhance English proficiency among students and the people in the state.

Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research, Dr Annuar Rapaee (pix) said, the seminar, organised by the ministry, would be held in Kuching beginning tomorrow and would be officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said several English Language specialists from Kuala Lumpur and Singapore had been invited to give lectures to the participants.

"The state government's aim is to enhance and upgrade the quality of English proficiency among the people in Sarawak. Generally, the proficiency in English in Sarawak now is not as good as compared to the 70's and 80's.

"Therefore, this seminar will help the state government to outline strategies to further improve proficiency of the language. This is our long term planning. With our experiences and background of Sarawak's high proficiency in English language before, it may not be so difficult," he told reporters at the closing of the Bandong Walk mini carnival last night.

To a question whether Sarawak would hire English teaching assistants from abroad to improve the quality of English in Sarawak, he said, the state government would look into the matter.

"I am sure the state government will look into it because bringing the teachers from abroad, especially from England and India helped us a lot," he said. — Bernama