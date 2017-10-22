Cluster hospital concept suggested to be implemented in rural districts

KUNAK: The cluster hospital concept has been suggested to be expanded to the rural district hospitals especially in Keningau, said State Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi (pix).

She said the concept which optimized the use of space, facilities including sharing of expert services was suitable to be applied in Keningau Hospital since it would serve the people in the border districts including Tambunan, Tenom and Nabawan.

"The concept has been used in Tawau Hospital which provide specialist doctor services to hospitals in Kunak, Semporna and Lahad Datu, thereby it can overcome the shortage of specialist doctors problem.

"We already have the obstetrics and gynecology specialist service in Tawau and they are not only conducting treatment examination but also operation especially in Kunak Hospital," she said.

Christina disclosed this to reporters after officiating the Tawau zone service excellence award, here today.

At the ceremony, a total of 370 personnel and 35 pensioners of hospitals in Tawau, Kunak and Semporna were feted. — Bernama