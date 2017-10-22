- Local
Goldsmith shop incurs losses of RM500k in robbery
Posted on 22 October 2017 - 10:59am
SUNGAI PETANI: A goldsmith shop in Jalan Dewa, here, incurred losses of about RM500,000 in jewellery in a robbery by two men armed with pistols at 5.12pm today.
Kuala Muda district deputy police chief, Supt Saifi Abdul Hamid said both suspects who were riding a blue Honda EX-5 motorcycle, wore heavily-tinted visor helmets, and dark and white jackets.
"An early investigation found that there was no customer and only three workers in the shop during the robbery. A suspect entered the premises and forced a worker to open the jewellery showcase.
"They fled with four gold trays of jewellery worth RM500,000 in just two minutes," he said in a statement here, tonight.
The case was being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code. — Bernama