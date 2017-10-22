JPP chairmen should help Federal govt handle urban issues: Noh

SHAH ALAM: The chairmen of Residents' Representative Committees (JPP) should be the eyes and ears of the federal government in providing information about problems in urban areas.

Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar said as representatives of the local community, they could help the federal government identify issues to improve the quality of urban life.

"To date, we have 2,272 JPP chairmen nationwide and they are likened to minor representatives of the people in each zone or area they represent.

"We want them to be the hope of the residents so that urban issues can be addressed immediately besides referring the problem to the ministry (KPKT)," he told reporters after attending the closing ceremony and Course Certificate Presentation to 269 Selangor JPP chairmen for the 2016-2018 session.

Noh reminded JPP members to play a proactive role in the three main agenda, namely to encourage the participation of residents in local area development programmes, in enhancing the government's delivery system and helping to establish a good relationship among local communities. — Bernama