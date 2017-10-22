Kedah exco hopes Budget 2018 will give more emphasis to rural infrastructure

SIK: Budget 2018, to be tabled on Oct 27, will hopefully emphasise diversifying infrastructure, which would boost the economy of people in the rural areas.

Chairman of Kedah Information, Rural Development and Poverty Eradication Committee Datuk Mohd Tajudin Abdullah said rural areas generally have their own unique and special attractions which have the potential to be developed to generate income for the local people.

"The dams or lake areas can be turned into tourist attractions, and infrastructure would complete the existing landscape. I am confident the Prime Minister listens to views and make the best decisions, and will announce a budget which would benefit the rural folks," he said when officiating the Mobile Community Transformation Centre Programme for Sik district at Sik Sports Complex, here today.

Mohd Tajuddin also urged the federal government to consider setting up another Rural Transformation Centre (RTC) in the state to provide service to the rural community in south Kedah.

"Kedah has two Urban Transformation Centres in Sungai Petani and Alor Star, as well as one RTC In Napoh, Jitra.

"Only one RTC will be built in every state, but we are asking the federal government to build one more RTC in the state, in south Kedah," he said.

The Mobile CTC programme organised by the Ministry of Finance and the Sik District Office sees the participation of 21 government agencies and departments.

The second such programme which brings government services to the people, especially in the rural areas through mobile counters, also offers free eye check-ups and 100 free spectacles to senior citizens. — Bernama