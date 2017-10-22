Kedah make it to Malaysia Cup final

ALOR SETAR: Kedah advanced to the Malaysia Cup final after beating Felda United 2-0 (aggregate 3-1) in the second leg of the semifinals at the Stadium Darul Aman, here tonight.

The Kedah goal was scored by imported player Sandro Da Silva Mendonca in the second half of the match in the 71st and 85th minutes.

Kedah's first goal came about from a beautiful move on the left flank which frequently sent the ball up before Sandro fired the ball sizzling past Felda United's goalkeeper Mohd Farizal Harun.

Inspired by the goal, the Kedah team redoubled their efforts to break the opponent's defence.

This resulted in Sandro breaking past the Felda United defence line and beating Mohd Farizal again in the 85th minute to score the second goal for Kedah and sending the team's supporters into a frenzy. — Bernama