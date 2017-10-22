Landslide on the slope of Mount Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU: A landslide occurred on the slope of Mount Kinabalu this afternoon which caused panic among the residents nearby.

However, no loss of life nor injury was reported.

According to a statement from the Sabah Malaysian Civil Defence Force here, the incident occurred at 3.45pm near Sungai Masilou 2, Kampung Masilou in Kundasang.

"The landslide occurred on the hill slope located 1.5 km upstream of the former Mesilau Nature Resort near the Taman Kinabalu Masilou Station.

"The water flow at Sungai Masilou 2 is now normal and the situation is under control," the statement said.

A team from the Sabah Malaysian Civil Defence Force who rushed to the location was monitoring the situation and pacifying the residents of Kampung Masilou to prevent them from panicking as a result of the incident. — Bernama