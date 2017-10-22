- Local
MACC arrest two former secretaries to Shafie Apdal
Posted on 22 October 2017 - 09:42am
Last updated on 22 October 2017 - 01:38pm
KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested two former secretaries to former rural and regional development minister, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal to assist investigations, into alleged embezzlement of RM1.5 billion in public funds in Sabah.
MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operation) Datuk Seri Azam Baki when contacted tonight confirmed the matter.
"They were arrested in Putrajaya on Friday, and remanded for five days until Tuesday to assist in the investigation of the case," he said.
The RM1.5 billion fund is part of the federal government's RM7.5 billion allocation through a ministry for the implementation of rural projects in Sabah from 2009 to 2015. — Bernama