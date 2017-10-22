Malaysia set to give RM4.2 million to Asean STI Partnership Fund

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is set to give RM4.2 million to the Asean STI Partnership Fund to boost cooperation and development in science, technology and innovation (STI) among researchers, scientists and engineers in the region.

According to a statement released today by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti), its Minister Datuk Seri Madius Tangau, made the announcement while leading the Malaysian delegation to the 17th Asean Ministerial Meeting on Science and Technology (AMMST-17) at the Myanmar International Convention Centre.

In the statement, Malaysia had also expressed its commitment to sign the Asean Innovation Declaration at the Asean Leaders Summit in Philippines, next month.

The AMMST-17 was a highlight of the Asean flagship programme, the 10th Asean Science, Technology and Innovation Week (ASTIW-10), themed 'Science, Technology and Innovation for Sustainable, Inclusive and Equitable Growth'.

During the ASTIW-10, a series of meetings and programmes were held including the 73rd Asean Committee on Science and Technology Meeting; Joint Meeting of Asean Dialogue Partners namely the United States, Russia and European Union; Asean Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum; and the Asean STI Exhibition.

According to the statement, the Malaysia's leadership quality was prominently visible with its readiness to lead several important parts of the Asean agenda, including the proposal to establish the Asean 'Young Scientists Network' to mobilise the thinkers among the youth.

Through the initiative, the STI would continue to be seen as the driving force of the economic and social developments of member countries in achieving the goals of Asean as One Community, in the aspects of safety, economy and social well-being.

At the Asean STI Exhibition, Malaysia also managed to promote the Mosti flagship project, the Malaysia Commercialisation Year (MCY) 2.0, which would be held together with the Global Entrepreneur Community Summit in Kuala Lumpur, on Dec 12 and 13. — Bernama