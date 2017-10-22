Mindef plans to build special hospital for ATM veterans

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) plans to build a special hospital in Ipoh, Perak, for Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) veterans.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussien (pix) said the hospital would be build in recognition of their sacrifices and deeds to the country.

"The hospital is an idea by ATM chief General Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor and has been forwarded to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

"It is also a special initiative to look after the welfare and well-being of ATM members," he told Bernama after a dialogue at the Mindef-level on 2050 National Transformation (TN50) at Wisma Perwira recently.

Hishammuddin, who is also Special Functions Minister at the Prime Minister's Department, said efforts were also being made by the government to improve facilities at, as well as increase the number of, the army hospitals (HAT) nationwide.

"Currently, there are five HATs, and if HAT cannot be built within a certain period, we will set up polyclinics which will be equipped with various basic facilities, such as for dialysis treatment," he said.

He said ATM had the medical staff to be placed at the proposed hospitals and polyclinics.

The setting up of the hospital and polyclinic was among suggestions raised at the TN50 dialogues with Mindef. — Bernama