Najib condemns suicide attacks in Afghanistan

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) strongly condemned the recent suicide bombing attacks on two mosques in Afghanistan that killed at least 72 people on Friday.

"(I) Strongly condemn the heinous attacks in Afghanistan. Extremism has no place in Islam," Najib said in his Twitter posting, tonight.

International media reported that at least 39 people died in the blast at Imam Zaman Mosque in Dasht-e-Barchi district, west of Kabul after one bomber walked into the mosque as people were praying at noon on Friday.

Separately, a suicide bombing killed at least 33 people at a mosque in central Ghor province.

The Islamic State (IS) terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the deadly Kabul attack, while no group has so far commented on the Ghor incident. — Bernama