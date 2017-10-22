Police break up drug wholesaling gang in Johor

JOHOR BARU: Police arrested four members of a drug dealing gang and seized 4.5kg of Ecstasy pills at a budget hotel in Taman Setia Tropikal, Kempas on Friday night.

Johor Baru North police (JBU) chief ACP Mohd Taib Ahmad told a press conference here that the drugs were for local consumption and had a market price of about RM451,930.

He said, "When police raided the hotel (at) about 1.50am on Oct 20, we saw the Ecstasy pills in several packets placed on a table."

Police believe the gang had used the room as their operations center for a week.

Police arrested the four suspects - three men, two locals and an Indonesian, and a local woman, aged 26 - 39. The three local suspects all have previous drug-related offences on record and also tested positive for drugs.

Initial investigations showed they were drug wholesalers and police believe several gang members are still at large.

Police also seized 5.08g of cocaine and RM1,000 cash from the raid.

Police said all suspects were remanded till Oct 26 to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 that carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.