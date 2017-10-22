Residents' associations want developers to observe Penang structure plan

GEORGE TOWN: Various residents' associations and non-governmental organisations (NGO) have claimed that most development projects in Penang on hill slopes do not observe the Penang Structure Plan 2012 drawn up by the Penang City Council.

Penang Forum member Dr Kam Suan Pheng said the structure plan guidelines state that every development on hill slope must have a buffer zone between the project site and the edge of the hill slope.

"The state government has neglected the Penang Structure Plan 2012 which disallow any development on the hilly land. That refers to a distance of more than 250 feet from the hill slope or the gradient of not more than 25°," he told reporters here today.

In the case of the landslide at the site of the affordable homes construction project in Lengkok Lembah Permai, Tanjung Bungah yesterday, the slope was more than 25°, causing the slope structure to be unstable and leading to the landslide.

"The state government also say it is the rain, the super typhoon, the super moon which weakens the land and causes landslides. We all know that for the last week, there has been no rain. So how did the landslide happen."

Kam said normally, the developers carrying out projects in hilly areas would cut the slopes to level the land, causing the hillsides to have more steepy slopes.

He added that if developers abided by all the set guidelines, it would reduce the risk of landslides and the number of deaths.

Meanwhile, Tanjung Bungah Residents' Association chairman R. Meenakshi claimed that the existing laws were not implemented well by the state government and there were developers who failed to observe them but managed to obtain approval from the state government.

She said the existing laws should be abided and respected and the state government should not bow to the demands of the developers. — Bernama