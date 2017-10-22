Retired lecturer arrested for posting doctored picture of Najib on Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR: A retired private university lecturer was arrested today for allegedly posting a doctored photo of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor on Facebook.

The uploaded photo showed spliced images of the couple in traditional Indian attire.

Federal police CID director, Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd, said the 58-year-old suspect was arrested at a luxury condominium on Jalan Dang Wangi at 9.45pm on Saturday for investigation.

He said the man is in police custody under a three-day remand order and is being probed for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace under Section 504 of the Penal Code and improper use of the internet under Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Wan Ahmad also advised the public to refrain from posting inappropriate material on social media.