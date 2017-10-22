Road link between Desa Petaling and Kg Malaysia opens

KUALA LUMPUR: An extension road, costing RM8.8 million, which was built to address the "missing link" between Desa Petaling and nearby Kampung Malaysia Tambahan is now opened to the public.

Prior to this, there is no road linking the two areas.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said the new road, stretching 700m, would also help to address traffic congestion at the exit to and from the two areas.

"Prior to this, the exit from and to Desa Petaling is through the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Expressway, while that of Kampung Malaysia Tambahan is through the Besraya Expressway," he told a media conference after opening the new road here today.

He said the ministry and the Kuala Lumpur City Hall would also resolve several more "missing links" to reduce traffic congestion or shorten the distance from one place to another in the federal capital.

They included Kampung Pandan to and from Ampang and Air Jernih to and from Setapak.

"However, there are areas where it cannot be done, especially in areas bordering Selangor because the Selangor state government always refused what we want to do," he said. — Bernama