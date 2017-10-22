SPAD celebrates outstanding Land Public Transport operators

KUALA LUMPUR: Several land public transport operators were given due recognition by the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) tonight for their outstanding performance in safety and customer service reliability.

Special awards for terminal operators, rail terminals, industry innovation, railway staff and taxi drivers were also presented by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri at the Land Public Transport Gala Dinner and Industry Award 2017 held here.

Also present was SPAD chief executive officer Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah.

There were 13 award categories at the event including best express bus operators, best customer service (express bus), best customer service (stage bus), best stage bus operator, best container operator, best rail operator and best rail terminal.

Among the award recipients were Konsortium E-Mutiara Berhad and Tiara Pesona Sdn Bhd, who emerged joint winners in the best express bus operators category.

Other recipients include Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) and KL Sentral for best rail operator and best rail terminal categories, respectively.

In her speech, Nancy expressed hope that the winners and their quest for excellence would encourage more operators to strive harder to continuously innovate and improve their operations.

"We need an industry which is both driven and dynamic to take up the challenge of transforming our land public transport ecosystem as envisioned by the government," she added.

The enchanting affair was organised in conjunction with the annual SPAD Land Public Transport Symposium held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from Oct 22 to 23. — Bernama