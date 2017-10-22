Sultan warns Muslims of deviationist teachings

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin has urged Muslims in the state to be wary of spreading deviationist teachings which are against the teachings of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah.

"Some Muslims are trying to widen the gaps and find fault with others who have opposite views on the daily rituals such as prayers. This is a new challenge and if we ignore, it will affect faith, Syariah practice, and ethics of Muslims in this region.

"As Muslims, we must uphold Allah's commands and the Prophet's teachings, we must clear the confusion caused by those who are trying to mess up Islam," he said when officiating the state-level Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah Colloquium, here today.

Sultan Mizan urged the Muslim scholars and intellectuals, the Terengganu Islamic and Malay Customs Council and the Islamic Department to solve this issue wisely. — Bernama