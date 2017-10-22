Tanjung Bungah landslide: Body of seventh victim found

Posted on 22 October 2017 - 12:23pm Last updated on 22 October 2017 - 11:58pm

GEORGE TOWN: The body of the seventh victim of the lanslide in Tanjung Bungah yesterday, was discovered at 9.50am this morning.

The Civil Defence Force however could not ascertain the identity of the victim.

Search is still ongoing for the four remaining victims. Fourteen construction workers were at the site when the lanslide occured, at 8.57am yesterday. Three escaped with minor injuries.

The rescue operation yielded the discovery of three bodies yesterday, and three bodies early this morning.

State secretary Datuk Seri Farizan Darus said that the seventh victim was trapped in debris and dirt, and that firemen are in the midst of extricating the body.

Farizan said a press conference would be held on 1pm today, to provide the latest update to the media.