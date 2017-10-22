Tanjung Bungah landslide: Father's desire to see children unfulfilled

GEORGE TOWN: "Mamang (Erwin Salis) missed his two children very much and had expressed his intention to return to his village later this year to see them," said a family member of one of the landslide victims of the landslide at a construction site of an affordable housing project at Lengkok Lembah Permai, Tanjung Bungah, here.

Anisah Muddakir, 30, said the last time Erwin Salis, who was her uncle whom she called Mamang, met his children was two years ago.

"Mamang had been working in Malaysia since six years ago and had only went back to his village in Surabaya, Indonesia, once to see his son and daughter, who are now 12 and seven years old," she told Bernama when met at the location of the landslide here, today.

Anisah said she was thankful that he uncle's remains had been recovered.

She described her uncle as a helpful person and was not stingy with his smile.

"Our family will miss Mamang's jokes and smiles," she said.

The body of Ervin Salis, 33, was found at 2.45am today and then sent to Penang Hospital.

Erwin was among the construction workers who were buried in the landslide which occurred at 8.57 am yesterday.

So far, six bodies have been found and the search and rescue operation is ongoing for five other victims. — Bernama