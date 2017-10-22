Temple kick-start transformation programme to help B40 group

KUALA SELANGOR: In an effort to help the Indian community in the lowest 40% household income group (B40), two Hindu Temples have kick-started transformation programmes to assist the community in socio-economic development.

The temples are Sri Dandayuthapani, Batang Berjuntai here and Sri Ganesar Temple in Kampung Pandan, Ampang.

MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S.Subramaniam said it was high time for temples to become community transformation centres.

"Temples should not just focus on religious teachings, but also serve as community centres to help empower the lower income Indians, those in the B40 group.

"We have 2,500 Hindu temples in the country, if all temples could also operate as community transformation centres, this would help us (MIC) in our community development works," he told reporters after the launching ceremony at Sri Dandayuthapani temple, here today.

Dr Subramaniam, who is also Health Minister, said five temples namely in Selangor, Kedah, Perak, and Johor have been identified as transformation centres with a RM250,000 initial estimated budget allocation for each temple to carry out various educational and skills programmes.

He said there were plans to set up Information and Communications Technology (ICT) facilities at temples and stated that infrastructure cost would be required for that in the near future.

Among the programmes to be included in the transformation effort, which is under the purview of Socio-Economic Development of Indian Community (Sedic) are tuition classes for Primary and Secondary school students, skills training for single mothers and several youth development programmes in the area of music, sports and science. — Bernama