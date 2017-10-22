- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
Top catwalk looks from Amazon Fashion Week Tokyo
Posted on 22 October 2017 - 03:03am
AMAZON Fashion Week Tokyo is almost at an end, and the nation's best-known designers have taken to the catwalks of the Japanese capital to showcase their vision for Spring/Summer 2018. Here are five of the strongest looks so far.
Meiking NG
Athleisure was given a high-fashion twist at Hong Kong label Meiking NG, where a neon yellow mesh vest was given a playful drawstring waist and tutu-style peplum and teamed with slouchy grey joggers for a low-key look.
Hanae Mori
At Hanae Mori the focus was on vibrant color and swirling pattern, with layers piled up for an eye-catching look. Floaty culottes and kimono-style dresses made for graceful silhouettes that contrasted with the bold color palette.
Elza Winkler
Things took on an abstract tone at Elza Winkler, where this structured ruffled dress struck a perfect balance between the severe and the whimsical.
Heaven Please+
Hong Kong label Heaven Please+ focused on clashing prints and colors, pairing artistic, illustration-style embellishments with vibrant and unexpected ruffle details for a fun yet accessible aesthetic.
DressedUndressed
Barely-there nude hues and sheer fabrics contrasted beautifully with tailored formalwear or slouchy, statement outerwear at DressedUndressed, resulting in a sophisticated aesthetic that combined a delicate, feminine approach with an urban utilitarianism. — AFP Relaxnews