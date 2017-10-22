Woman stabbed to death by cousin

KUANTAN: A woman died after she was stabbed on the face and shoulder with a pair of scissors, believed to be by a cousin, in an incident at a house in Taman Temerloh Makmur, Temerloh last night.

The incident occurred about 9.20 pm after the victim, Robiatul Ain Mahamod, 27, accused her 26-year-old cousin of drug addiction and theft.

Temerloh district police chief ACP Zundin Mahmood said neighbours who heard the victim's scream and loud noise from the house contacted her father, who is a policeman at the Temerloh police station.

"The father and a younger brother of the victim had to break down the door, which was locked, to get into the house, and found Robiatul Ain bleeding from stab wounds on the face and shoulder.

"The victim was rushed to Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital for treatment, but died at 10.37pm," he said when contacted here today.

Police searched the house and found a pair of scissors, believed to be used by the suspect, in a garage in front of the house, but the suspect had fled.

A manhunt was then conducted and following a tip-off, police found the suspect in an unoccupied house about 70m from the scene less than an hour later.

According to the police, the suspect, who worked at a car wash belonging to the victim's brother, had been staying with the family since three months ago. — Bernama