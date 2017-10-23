Drugs bust: City police seize ecstasy and eramin 5 pills worth RM1.5m

Posted on 23 October 2017 - 02:11pm Last updated on 23 October 2017 - 05:48pm

KUALA LUMPUR: City police confiscated a total of 35,000 ecstacy pills and 40,000 erimin 5 pills worth more then RM1.5 million between Jan and Oct this year.

City narcotics criminal investigation department (NCID) chief ACP Adnan Azizon said most of the seized pills were meant for local distribution.

"So far this year, the city NCID seized Ecstasy pills worth RM1 million and Erimin 5 pills worth RM588,000," he told reporters at a press conference at the KL police headquarters today.

Adnan revealed that in NCID's latest success, a total of seven suspects including two women from various syndicates were nabbed in drug abuse raids from Oct 19 to Oct 21.

"They were from three different syndicates, and aged between 27 and 58," he added.

He said the raids were conducted in Wangsa Maju, Sentul and Jalan Kuchai Lama.

"Cash amounting to RM148,000 and a Mini Cooper were also seized during the raids.

"The suspects who were all locals, were detained in few hotels, cafes and a condominium," added Adnan.

The suspects were remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code to facilitate investigations and the cases are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.