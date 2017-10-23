EU offers €106m in humanitarian aid for Sudan

KHARTOUM: The European Commission on Monday announced a €106-million (RM527.49-million) aid package for Sudan, saying around 4.8 million people needed urgent humanitarian assistance in the African country.

The new aid comes at a time when United Nations aid agencies are facing an acute shortage of funds from global donors to meet relief needs in Sudan.

The package was announced as EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides, was on a visit to Sudan, including to conflict-hit areas of Darfur.

"Here in Sudan the humanitarian situation continues to be critical," Stylianides said in a statement issued by the European Commission.

"Millions have been displaced for many, many years in Darfur," he said, adding that the new EU funding will also assist refugees from South Sudan since a conflict erupted in their country in December 2013.

Of the total €106 million, €46 million will address humanitarian needs like food, nutrition, health, protection, shelter, education, water and sanitation, the European Commission said.

The remaining €60 million are to be channelled through the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa, to support displaced people, migrants and host communities.

The United Nations aid agencies have been facing an acute shortage of funds in 2017 to meet humanitarian needs of millions of people in Sudan.

The UN agencies had appealed for US$804 million (RM3.4 billion) in aid for Sudan for 2017, but as of end September only 38% of that had been raised, the United Nations says.

It says the lack of funds have led to dozens of health facilities being closed in conflict zones of Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan. — AFP