Family of Malaysian landslide victim requests privacy

GEORGE TOWN: The family of Yuan Kuok Wern have requested for space to mourn the loss of their son and brother, who perished in the landslide tragedy in Lengkok Lembah Permai, Tanjung Bungah here.

David Giam, 54, who claimed to represent the family told a press conference at the Penang Hospital that the family asked for its privacy to be respected.

Yuan's parents have found it difficult at first, to deal with their son's death.

Giam also expressed his gratitude to the relevant authorities, including the state government, Penang Island City Council (MBPP), police, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Department, and some good samaritans, for assisting during the search and rescue mission.

Yuan's body was the last to be retrieved from the site, after a major landslide killed 11 people, mostly comprising of foreigners from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Indonesia, and Pakistan.

A full inquiry has since been promised by the state to thoroughly investigate the matter.

Giam said the family currently wants to have a proper funeral procedure conducted for Yuan, who was the eldest of two siblings.

"The wake will be held at the family's house in Sungai Ara, while (the) funeral is on this Friday," he added.

Yuan was said to have studied engineering, and his father was also a contractor.

He was a graduate of the Tunku Abdul Rahman College and sudied at the SMK Heng Eee High School.