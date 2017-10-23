Five people detained over shooting incident in Bukit Gambir

JOHOR BARU: Police have detained five people in connection with two men who were injured when they were shot at close range at a coffee shop in Bukit Gambir, Tangkak, Johor, last Friday.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the suspects, in their 30s and 40s, were arrested last Saturday and were now in remand until Oct 27.

He said the police would get more information on the incident, as well as make more arrests, after recording the statements of the two victims, who were reported to now be in stable condition.

Mohd Khalil told reporters this after the Johor police contingent monthly assembly today.

In the 4am incident last Friday, the two victims, both in their 30s, were having a drink with friends at the coffee shop when they were shot at close range.

Seven shots were believed to have been fired by the suspect, who was wearing a full face helmet and was armed with a semi-automatic pistol.

In another development, Mohd Khalil Kader said all the seven policemen, including officers, in a video which went viral that showed them having fun at an entertainment outlet in Muar, had been transferred by Bukit Aman to various locations with immediate effect. — Bernama