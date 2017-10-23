K9 hounds brought to Tanjung Bungah landslide scene

GEORGE TOWN: The Fire and Rescue Department has dispatched its K9 Unit to the landslide scene at the affordable housing project site at Lengkok Lembah Permai, Tanjung Bungah here.

Penang state secretary Datuk Seri Farizan Darus said it was to ensure that no stones were left unturned in the search and rescue for victims.

"Six dogs will be used in the operation which will scour the 400x400 sq ft area simultaneously. If there is no new development, the operation will cease after the 'flashing' works end," he told reporters at the site here today.

All 11 known victims in the disaster had been accounted for, with the bodies of the last two, a Bangladeshi, Muhammad Monirul Islam and a local man Yuan Kouk Wern, 27, recovered this morning, at 7.03am and 7.13am, respectively.

Farizan said the intact remains of the last victim, were identified by his family members before being brought to Penang Hospital.

Nine other bodies that have been brought out of the site were three Myanmar nationals, Yunus Nazir Huson, Muhammad Elyas Mustak and Rahmatullah Mohd Sidiq; three Bangladeshi nationals Hossen Mia, Nur Alam and Rahaman Abdur; two Indonesians Hosrin Sharif and Erwin Salis; and a Pakistani national Raza Ali.

In the incident at 8.57am on Saturday, the 11 were working at the basement of the 50-storey building under construction by a private developer when earth at a slope caved in.

Meanwhile, Northeast District police chief ACP Anuar Omar said police have recorded the statement of Gear Sutin Sodul Haq, a Myanmar national in his 30s, who was one of three foreign workers who managed to escape.

"The victim was injured in the eye ... we managed to contact all three and will record the statements of the other two soon," he said.