KL police nab seven, seize RM200,000 in drugs

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained seven local individuals and seized numerous types of drugs worth about RM200,000, RM148,000 in cash and a Mini Cooper, in three separate raids here from Thursday to Saturday.

Kuala Lumpur Narcotics CID chief ACP Adnan Azizon said, in the first raid, police detained a 27-year-old man at a hotel in Jalan Metro Pudu 2 here on Thursday at 11.50pm.

"Police inspected the man and found two plastic packets containing a powder and crystal lumps believed to be methamphetamine weighing 50.68g," he told a media conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

In addition, Adnan said two men, aged 46 and 58 years old, were nabbed at a cafe in Jalan Kuching here with 1,000 suspected ecstacy pills and cash amounting to RM1,000 on Friday at 1pm.

An interrogation of the man led to the arrest of a man and woman, aged 41 and 50 years old respectively, and seizure of cash totalling RM147,000, believed to be proceeds from drug sales, at a condominium in Jalan Kuchai Lama here.

In the third raid, he said police detained a man and a woman, aged 36 and 29 years, and seized 200 pills suspected to be Erimin 5 and 0.65g of drug believed to be ketamine and a Mini Cooper at a hotel in Jalan Kepong here, on Saturday at 3pm.

Adnan said all those detained were positive on Methamphetamine were remanded seven days from the dates of arrests. They were believed to be actively selling drugs in the Klang Valley. — Bernama