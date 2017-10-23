Land public transport a pathway to higher productivity, better living conditions

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak said the country's land public transport agenda is not just about mega infrastructure projects because of greater importance is that it is a pathway to higher productivity and better living conditions for Malaysians.

The prime minister noted that in the long run, a reliable, integrated and modern land public transport network would accelerate socio-economic growth and improve the quality of the environment, all of which was crucial for the sustainable development of Malaysia.

"It was for these reasons that we made a transformation of public transport a key agenda under the National Transformation Programme (NTP) journey," he said when addressing the Land Public Transport Symposium here today.

Citing the landmark success of the Sungai Buloh-Kajang MRT Line 1, Najib said people could see how land public transport could become a real game-changer in transforming the lifestyle of Malaysians by reducing traffic congestion and paving the way for green mobility and reduction of carbon emissions in Greater Kuala Lumpur.

He said that the MRT project was, from conception to delivery, a priority for him and a project which he personally oversaw every stage of its progress.

"Apart from wanting the rakyat to experience greater ease of commute in the city, I also did not want Kuala Lumpur to be known internationally more for its traffic woes than anything else, like some other cities in the region. We needed the best solution to alleviate traffic congestion coming into the city centre.

"Alhamdulillah, the outcome and reception of the MRT Line 1 has been tremendous.

The successful completion of the MRT Line 1 proves that we are capable of completing one of the most advanced mass rapid infrastructure projects in the history of this country," Najib said.

Noting that the project was completed ahead of schedule and RM2 billion below budget. he said this was, by any standards, an outstanding achievement for any country.

"One of the main factors contributing to this has been the hard work of thousands of Malaysians employed for the project who successfully made it a reality," the prime minister said.

He said the government was looking to fast-track the proposed MRT Line 3 project covering areas such as Bandar Malaysia, Mont Kiara, Sentul, Midvalley, and Setiawangsa.

Najib also provided updates on other transport initiatives undertaken under his administration covering rail, bus and taxi services and others.

He spoke about the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project that would certainly generate economic benefits for both countries as well as the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) that would unleash the hidden potential of the less developed region of Peninsular Malaysia's east coast.

"By 2027, when the ECRL, KL-Singapore HSR, Johor Bahru-Woodlands (North) Rapid Transit System and other urban rail lines are completed, rail mileage across the nation will come close to 3,000km, 65% more than the present rail network which is a major infrastructure enhancement," he said.

Najib further said that since 2012, the government had invested RM766 million under the Interim Stage Bus Support Fund (ISBSF) to ensure that residents along social routes were still provided with bus services.

In addition, the government had invested RM143 million for the operationalisation of myBAS services by Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) in Kangar since August 2015, in Seremban since January 2016 and in Ipoh since June 2016.

To-date, myBAS has recorded more than 8.4 million passengers (or averaging 324,000 passengers a month in these three capital states).

Najib said that in the next decade, the land public transport sector would accelerate the creation of approximately 100,000 technical and high-skilled engineering jobs with opportunities in complex, cutting-edge projects like the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore HSR and ECRL.

"If we get it right, we may be able to export high quality and high-value Malaysian expertise overseas to help build mega infrastructure projects in other countries requiring expert input.

"These are the added benefits that we stand to gain as we continue to build projects for the rakyat and invest in strengthening our human capital," the prime minister said.

Najib said that despite the numerous achievements, "our work is far from done".

"We have set a new goal under the 2050 National Transformation plan to be a top 20 country by the year 2050. Public transport is part and parcel of this goal.

"And going forward, our public transport transformation must remain current and in step with what an informed, internet-savvy population demands," Najib said.

"Therefore, in reimagining transportation to shape sustainable mobility, let's be mindful of the rapidly changing technological landscape and the evolving habits and preferences of consumers as we plan for an inclusive and comprehensive public transport system," he added. — Bernama