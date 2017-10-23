Landslide: Eight bodies not claimed yet

GEORGE TOWN: Eight bodies of victims recovered in the landslide at Lengkok Lembah Permai Tanjung Bungah here have yet to be claimed by family members, Penang Health director Datuk Dr M. Sukumar said today.

He said the Forensic Department of the Penang Hospital received 11 bodies which were recovered from the landslides and so far, only three of the bodies were claimed by family members for burial.

The bodies of Erwin Salis and Hosrin Sharif, both Indonesians, were claimed by their family members yesterday, while that of Malaysia Yuan Kuok Wern was claimed by his family members today.

"The Forensic Department conducted 11 post-mortems on the victims of the landslide and until 6pm today, eight bodies have yet to be claimed, comprising three Myanmar nationals, four Bangladeshi national and a Pakistani," he said.

He said the hospital would wait for two weeks for family members of the victims to claim the bodies before making an advertisement seeking for their next of kin.

Meanwhile, the body Yuan Kuok Wern, 27, was claimed by his father, Yuan Beng Chong, 58, and mother, Yeow Chooi Keng, 61.

The body would be placed at the family home in Bayan Lepas for five days for family members, relatives and friends to give their last respect before the funeral this Friday.

Kuok Wern's body was the last to be recovered from the landslide, at 11.18am today.

The landslide at a construction site of an affordable housing project at Lengkok Lembah Permai, Tanjung Bungah, here, occurred 8.57pm.

The victims were working at the site when it happened. — Bernama