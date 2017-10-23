Lyricist, actress, novelist among graduands to receive scrolls at 19th UPSI convocation

IPOH: Lyricist, actress, and novelist are among the 5,812 graduands who will be conferred their respective diploma and degree scrolls at the 19th convocation of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) in Tanjung Malim beginning tomorrow.

Hairul Anuar Harun, who penned the lyrics for songstress Datuk Siti Nurhaliza's popular song, Cindai, is scheduled to receive his Masters degree during the first session of the three-day convocation tomorrow, which would be graced by the Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim, who is also UPSI Chancellor.

UPSI, in a statement today, said Indonesian famous director and novelist Habiburrahman El Shirazy would also receive a Masters' degree during the session.

Actress Nur Khairunnisya Zulfakkar who co-starred in popular drama series 'Isteri Tuan Ihsan' and 'Suri Hati Mr Pilot' will receive her Bachelor's degree in Education (Coaching Science), together with new singer, Mohamad Rozaimi Rosli, or better known as Along Mentor, who is scheduled to receive his diploma in Music.

A total of 101 graduands would receive their doctorate degrees at the convocation. — Bernama