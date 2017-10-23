MACC releases Lahad Datu assemblyman on bail

KOTA KINABALU: Lahad Datu assemblyman Datuk Yusof Apdal who was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Oct 17 to assist in its investigation into alleged misappropriation of rural development federal funds for Sabah was released today.

Yusof who is also Silam Umno division chief was released at 10.05am on RM50,000 deposited bail of RM100,000 with two local sureties.

Magistrate Cindy Mc Juce Balitus issued the release order on Yusof, who is also the younger brother of former federal Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, on the application of MACC prosecuting officer Faliq Basiruddin.

Yusof was detained on Oct 17 before being remanded for six days from Oct 18, under Section 17A of the MACC Act 2009.

He was also ordered to report to the MACC office once a month pending completion of the investigation. — Bernama