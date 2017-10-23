Man lost on Gunung Gagak found safe

SEREMBAN: A man who was reported missing on Gunung Gagak, Rembau near here since yesterday, was found safe at 3pm today.

Negri Sembilan Zone II Fire and Rescue chief Zamhuri Zainnordin said the 28-year-old victim was found exhausted on the mountain top.

"When approached by the firefighters, the condition of the man seemed weak because he had gone astray for 19 hours.

"Based on the information obtained, the victim known as Teoh Kok Ping, had climbed the mountain alone and had got lost and was too tired to descend to the foot of the mountain after having started climbing at 5.30pm yesterday," Zamhuri told Bernama here today.

The victim, who suffered minor injuries on the leg was treated at the scene, and had soon after returned to Cheras, Kuala Lumpur with his friend, he said.

Zamhuri said the rescue operation involved 83 personnel including from the Special Tactical Operation and Rescue Unit (STORM) from the state Fire and Rescue Department, police, Civil Defence Force, forest rangers and villagers. — Bernama